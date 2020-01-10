Sinn Féin councillor hits out over delayed discharges at University Hospital Kerry

A Sinn Féin councillor has hit out at the HSE and the Minister for Health over the issue of delayed discharges at University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor and Kerry general election candidate Pa Daly says more than 370 bed days are lost every month at UHK as a result of delayed discharges.

He believes this is a huge factor in the current overcrowding and trolley crisis, adding it’s also preventing sick patients from getting a hospital bed.

Cllr Daly says there is good work going on within the hospital, but this issue is putting the hard-working staff under additional pressure.

He says Sinn Féin’s solution to this crisis is to ensure the proper step-down facilities are in place: