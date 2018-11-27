Sinn Féin to bring forward Bill that would reduce household energy costs

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD says a Private Members motion the party is putting forward today would reduce household energy costs.

Deputy Martin Ferris says the Micro Generation Support Scheme would allow people to be paid for excess electricity to the grid from small scale energy sources, such as roof top solar panels.

He believes this would help the growth of an alternative renewable energy source to fossil fuels.





The objective of the bill was a recommendation of the citizen’s assembly, and the Bill is supported by Friends of the Earth, Stop Climate Chaos, An Tasice, and Trócaire.