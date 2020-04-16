Sinn Féin Anger at Exclusion from Government Formation – April 16th, 2020





Jerry speaks to Sinn Féin deputy Matt Carthy about the joint policy document released by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to smaller parties in the hopes of forming a government. He also voices anger at the exclusion of Sinn Féin from the formation of government.

