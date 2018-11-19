Single most successful recycling event in Ireland held in Tralee

A recycling event held in Tralee in September, was the single most successful in the country’s history, according to figures from the European Recycling Platform.

The event was held at the mart in Mounthawk, and invited householders to drop off all unwanted electrical goods to be recycled, free of charge.

A total of 11 forty-foot trucks were required to remove all the disposed items from the mart, which far exceeded the expectations of organisers.





Martin Tobin from the EPA says this was the single most successful recycling event ever held in Ireland.

But he says Kerry people have always been to the forefront, when it comes to all types of recycling: