Simon Daly, Murphy’s Terrace, Ballymullen, Tralee and formerly of Dublin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Removal at 5:00pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

