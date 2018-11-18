Simon Daly, Murphy’s Terrace, Ballymullen, Tralee and formerly of Dublin

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Removal at 5:00pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Latest News
Tralee Municipal District Sinn Féin Candidates selected
The Sinn Féin Candidates to go forward for next years local elections have been selected in Tralee and Castleisland.Nominations for sitting councillors Pa...
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Rentokil Initial Killarney Historics Rally Is Launched
The 2018 Rentokil Initial Killarney Historics Rally has been launched.The event will be held on Saturday December 1st.Johnny Hickey is PRO of Killarney and...
Countdown On To Munster Club Football Finals
2 Kerry clubs will next weekend bid to capture Provincial crowns.Dr.Crokes take on St. Josephs Miltown Malbay from Clare in the AIB Munster Senior...
Latest Sports
