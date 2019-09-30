Silver medal for Listowel in international Entente Florale competition

Listowel has won a silver medal in the Entente Florale competition.

The European-wide competition aims to foster a better quality of life for urban dwellers, by enhancing their horticulture, tourism and environment.

The north Kerry town also won a special award for the promotion and extensive work done in Childers Park and Woodlands in the prestigious competition.

Listowel was chosen to represent Ireland in the international competition after claiming the title of Ireland’s Tidiest Town last year.