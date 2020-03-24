Signs about social distancing to be placed at some beaches and public amenities

Kerry County Council is erecting signs at a number of beaches and public amenities to remind people to practice social distancing.

A special meeting of Kerry County Council management and representatives of political parties and independents took place this morning.

It was to continue the coordination of the council’s response to the current public health emergency.

The public were again asked to observe the advice and guidelines of the HSE and health authorities in particular the need to observe personal distancing guidelines both indoors and outdoors.