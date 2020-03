Significant progress has been made in relation to the provision of a skate park in Killarney.

Kerry County Council says it’s anticipated a proposal on it will be made to members of the Killarney Municipal District in the second quarter of this year.

It was in response to a motion from Independent councillor Donal Grady.

Cllr Grady says the project has been ongoing for some time, adding it’s great to see some progress.