Significant further information submitted in relation to proposed west Kerry viewing platform

Significant further information has been given to Kerry County Council relating to a planning application for a viewing platform in west Kerry.

The Office of Public Works has applied for planning permission for the development at The Blasket Centre at Dún Chaoin; the proposed platform would overlook the sea and is part of The Wild Atlantic Way.

Permission is also being sought to add 44 spaces to the carpark.





The OPW says a Natura Impact Statement has been updated and submitted along with significant further information, which can be inspected at County Buildings in Tralee.