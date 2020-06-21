Significant funding shortfall for North Kerry flood relief scheme

A significant funding shortfall still exists for a flood relief scheme in north Kerry.

Cllr Mike Kennelly asked the council to explain why the works have not been carried out in Clieveragh, Listowel, five years since flooding in the area.

He said residents and business owners were on high alert recently during another yellow rainfall warning.

Following flooding in Clieveragh in September 2015, Kerry County Council made a funding application to the OPW for a study and the construction of the scheme in January 2016.

Funding was provided that year by the OPW for a detailed design and the acquisition of lands needed.

The proposed works involve the building of a new culvert under the R552 road and an impoundment area to the west of the road; detailed designs for both are substantially complete and the land has been purchased.

The overall cost of the scheme is €833,000, however, there is a significant shortfall in the level of funding available from the OPW.

Funding of €150,000 for the culvert was secured and it is hoped to go to tender for this element of the scheme when the necessary statutory consents are received.

The council is making a further submission to the OPW for the completion of the remaining works.

The council says it has put in place a site-specific severe weather response plan for flooding and if there is a severe rainfall warning issued it contacts local property owners and appropriate action is taken.