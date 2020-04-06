Significant amount of money stolen from Farranfore house

Gardai are appealing for information after a significant amount of money was stolen from an elderly woman in Farranfore.

Around 11.30am on March 25th, two men called to the woman’s house claiming they were carrying out work on her neighbour’s gutters and needed access.

The woman left the men in and later discovered that a significant amount of money she had in a coat pocket had been taken.

The men were seen leaving in a white vehicle and Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Garda Leanne Housmann says people are entitled to refuse entry to their homes: