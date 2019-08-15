Significance of archaeological discoveries in Listowel to be outlined at Heritage Week talk

The significance of archaeological discoveries found along the Listowel Bypass route will be outlined at a Heritage Week talk.

The excavations, which are now complete, have uncovered the remains of a 19th-Century dwelling, prehistoric cooking sites, possible cremation burials and charcoal-production kilns.

A free talk will take place in the Seanchaí Kerry Writers’ Museum in Listowel at 8pm next Monday (19 August).

Archaeologists Tony Bartlett and Fintan Walsh from Archaeological Management Solutions will describe the results of the work and discuss how their discoveries are furthering the understanding of Listowel’s past.

The Listowel’s Past Revealed: recent archaeological findings on the N69 Listowel Bypass talk is presented in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Kerry County Council.