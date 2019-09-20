Sign advertising Kerry TD’s clinic constitutes unauthorised development

Kerry County Council says a sign advertising a politician’s constituency clinic constitutes unauthorised development.

A sign was erected in Ballymullen, Tralee advertising Deputy Michael Healy-Rae’s clinic in the town.

The sign’s placed outside the former Nancy Myles pub which was bought by the independent TD.

Following an investigation, the council deemed that the sign constituted unauthorised development which means it requires planning permission.

Kerry County Council says it has issued a warning letter to the owner of the property.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he didn’t wish to comment as he had not yet received the letter.