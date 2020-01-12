The Sigerson Cup begins this afternoon for IT Tralee.

They host Carlow I.T. at 2 in Austin Stack Park.



ITT joint manager Kieran Donaghy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SIGERSONCUP.mp3

Lee Strand is delighted to come on board with IT Tralee as they begin their Sigerson campaign. Eamon Fitzgerald (IT Tralee GDA) said “IT Tralee GAA Club would like to thank Lee Strand for sponsoring kit bags for the team. Lee Strand are also providing the team with Protein Milk which will help the players in their recovery after games and training. We are delighted to be in partnership with such a thriving local business. This sponsorship deal helps the players in their preparation and makes the team look a lot more professional as they head in to the Sigerson Cup campaign. We are very appreciative of the support shown by Lee Strand towards this team.”