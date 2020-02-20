Both Sides Near Full Health For Corn Ui Mhuiri Final

It’s a Kerry Derby in the Corn Ui Mhuiri Final this Saturday.

Old rivals Tralee CBS and St Brendan’s Killarney do battle for Munster glory.

The sides met in the group stages of the competition earlier this year, with the Killarney side coming from behind to win.

Tralee CBS boss Tim McMahon says they just have one injury ahead of the encounter.

St Brendans Counterpart is Gary McGrath, he said that they are injury free for the final

The game is set for a 2 O Clock throw in on Saturday in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.