Siberian Husky missing from the Ballybunion area.

Missing from the Ballybunion area since Friday last (Jan 17th), Siberian Husky dog. Family pet, black & white in colour, is very distinctive, with one blue eye & one brown eye. The dog is neutered, chipped, tagged & wearing a pink collar with a “black dog bone tag” which includes a telephone number. Any information please contact 086 3809266
10% decrease in incidents coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard
There has been a 10% decrease in the number of incidents coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard in 2019.Throughout last year, the Valentia service responded...
Council to carry out parking review of Castleisland town
The council is to carry out a parking review of Castleisland town.It's anticipated the review will be completed within the first six months of...
Kerry businesses to promote county at Holiday World Show
Kerry businesses will showcase the best of what the county has to offer at the Holiday World Show in Dublin.The event is taking place...
Operation Transformation Walks – January 16th, 2020
There are two Operation Transformation walks taking place in Kerry this Saturday; one in Tralee & one in Listowel. Jimmy Deenihan is Chair of...
Nutritional Advice | January – January 16th, 2020
This month Anne Darcy talks about a healthy gut, a healthy brain and how to improve your long term memory.
Ask the Podiatrist | January – January 16th, 2020
Annemaire Horgan answers your podiatry related queries.