Siberian Husky missing from the Ballybunion area.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Missing from the Ballybunion area since Friday last (Jan 17th), Siberian Husky dog. Family pet, black & white in colour, is very distinctive, with one blue eye & one brown eye. The dog is neutered, chipped, tagged & wearing a pink collar with a “black dog bone tag” which includes a telephone number. Any information please contact 086 3809266

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR