Siamsa Tíre records special online version to mark 30th anniversary of Blackbird

Siamsa Tíre is celebrating the 30th anniversary of one of its famous productions with a special online performance.

“Blackbird”, a traditional Irish song and dance performance, was created to celebrate the opening of the home of the National Folk Theatre.

To mark the occasion, almost 40 members of the theatre past and present have come together to showcase the piece from their homes or while working on the frontline.

Founding director of Siamsa Tíre, Fr Pat Ahern devised the unique one step dance which forms the back bone of this world famous piece.

