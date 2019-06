Siamsa Tíre has appointed a new Executive Director.

Dubliner Róisín McGarr will manage the facility strategically as a cultural institution.

Ms McGarr has been involved in cultural organisations since 2003 and has produced and toured award-winning professional theatre productions nationally and internationally.





The current CEO, Catríona Fallon, stood down from her role at the end of May, but will remain with the organisation in a part-time capacity curating the visual arts programme.