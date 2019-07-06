Siamsa Tíre announces winner of the 2019 Visual Arts Residency

Siamsa Tíre has announced the winner of the 2019 Visual Arts Residency.

Zoe Ui Fhaoláin Green, who was born in the UK but has resided in West Kerry for the past 12 years, has been named as the award recipient.

Her practice covers a number of platforms, including dance and visual arts.

The residency aims to reflect creatively on the impact of climate change on Siamsa Tíre’s local community and to use cultural practice as a way to communicate an imagined future.

Ms Ui Fhaoláin Green says the issue of climate change can bring communities together.