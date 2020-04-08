Short film to show construction progress along the Tralee to Fenit Greenway

A short film has been made to show the progress of construction along the Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

Mountain Biking Kerry has commissioned the film.

The sod was turned on the greenway last November and it’s expected the project will be completed by the middle of next year.

Mountain Biking Kerry member, Anluan Dunne says this film gives a glimpse of what the final product will look like, as well as the progress made by Kerry County Council to date.

The trailer is available to view here

The final edit of the film is in post-production and will be released in the coming days on the Mountain Biking Kerry website www.mtbky.ie.

Filming and editing was undertaken by Fiachra Dunne.