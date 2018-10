A film shot by students from Killarney Community College is to feature in the Kerry Film Festival.

“Just Be Care Free” is a short film written by student Karen O’Donoghue and is directed by fellow student Brian Kelleher.

The project was developed with the help of Kerry County Council’s filmmaker in residence, Mieke Vanmechelen.





The film will be screened at the Kerry Film Festival Mini Youth Conference in Killarney Cinema tomorrow.