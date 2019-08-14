People asked not to swim at Ballybunion’s two Blue Flag beaches
People are being asked not to swim at Ballybunion’s two Blue Flag beaches.It’s after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered in tests of...
Meeting hears South Kerry has potential to become a centre for remote working
South Kerry has the potential to become a centre for remote working.That’s according to Ian Dempsey, a consultant who created socio-economic plans for Cahersiveen...
Review of Deep Retrofit Pilot Programme needs to be carried out quickly
A review of the Deep Retrofit Pilot Programme grant scheme needs to be carried out quickly.That's the view of David O'Sullivan of DC Energy...