Shelia McCarthy née Warren, Muckross Grove, Killarney and late of Annagh More, Headford, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday evening from 8:00pm to 9:30pm with removal at 9:30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Latest News
Kerry Make A Comeback In Junior Premier Camogie Championship
Kerry have made a comeback and beaten Limerick today in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.The game finished on a score of Kerry...
Munster & Leinster Hurling Finals Preview
The Munster and Leinster Hurling champions will be determined tomorrow.Tipperary and Limerick contest the Munster decider, with Kilkenny and Wexford in opposition in Leinster.Eoin...
Double Header In Mounthawk Park Ends In Mixed Results
Both the Kerry Under 15's and Under 17's were in action today.They were at home in Mounthawk Park for a double header in the...
Kerry judge says he doesn’t adjourn cases in order for people to get loans
A Kerry judge says he doesn't adjourn cases in order for people to get loans.Judge David Waters, who presides over the district court in...
Kerins O’Rahilly’s Get One Over on An Ghaeltacht
Kerins O'Rahilly's have beaten An Ghealtacht this afternoon in Division 1 of the County Senior Football League.They beat the West Kerry team on a...
