Shelia McCarthy née Warren, Muckross Grove, Killarney and late of Annagh More, Headford, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Sunday evening from 8:00pm to 9:30pm with removal at 9:30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaha Graveyard, Glenflesk. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.