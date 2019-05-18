Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm – with removal at 5:00pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Old Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation, U.H.K. or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Community Games Review
Nelius Collins reports on the latest Community Games action
Munster Matchplay Pitch N Putt Championships Review
Pitch n Putt's Munster Matchplay Championships are on in Tipperary this weekend.Tim Scannell reports from day one
Kerry Footballer Geaney Looks Ahead To 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
AIB’s launch of the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has taken place.Kerry footballer Paul Geaney was among those to attend the event and speak...
Shelia Buckley née McDonnell, St. Brendan’s Park and formerly Walsh’s Terrace and Ballyard, Tralee
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm - with removal at 5:00pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan's...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster have beaten Munster 24-9 at the RDS this afternoon in their Pro-14 semi-final.Jamie Moore reportsSOCCERManchester City are aiming to make history by...
Latest Sports
Community Games Review
Nelius Collins reports on the latest Community Games action
Munster Matchplay Pitch N Putt Championships Review
Pitch n Putt's Munster Matchplay Championships are on in Tipperary this weekend.Tim Scannell reports from day one
Kerry Footballer Geaney Looks Ahead To 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
AIB’s launch of the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship has taken place.Kerry footballer Paul Geaney was among those to attend the event and speak...