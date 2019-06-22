reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Saturday from 8pm with Rosary at 8.45pm and reposing on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Dauros Church. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Old Kenmare Cemetery, Kenmare.
Sheila Teresa O’Sullivan, Coornagillagh, Tousist, Kenmare
A visit to a ‘Hidden Gem’ – June 20th, 2019
Deirdre visited a ‘hidden gem’ in Tralee. She headed along to the 3-2-1 Down Syndrome Store, where the public are invited to call in,...
Celebrating 30 years in business – June 20th, 2019
John Moriarty from Dingle is celebrating 30 years in business & 55 years in the hospitality sector this summer. During this time, he has...
Mental Health Education – June 20th, 2019
Education for schools and families on how to deal with mental illness in younger people is hugely important. Kate Moore from Tralee recently wrote...
Fertility Treatment Abroad – June 20th, 2019
Dr Mary McCaffrey from the Scotia Clinic discusses the Ireland/Greece solution in regards to fertility treatment.
Breen & Nagle Second At Donegal International Rally
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle are in second spot at the Joule Donegal International Rally.It’s tight at the top after the opening day.Ivan Hurley...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERFAI President Donal Conway says pressure from sponsors will influence whether reform recommendations are adopted.A governance review from a five-person group has...
Match Details Confirmed For Kerry’s Premier Junior Camogie Championship Opener
Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship opener.The Kingdom will be away to Limerick on Saturday June 29th...