Sheila O’Leary nee Scannell, Gortnabrocess, Rathmore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday evening from 5 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery. No flowers by request please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR