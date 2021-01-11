Sheila O’Carroll of Bridge St, Ballylongford, Moyvane & Deer Lodge, Killarney.

A private family funeral will take place for Sheila with Requiem Mass taking place on Wednesday, at 12 noon in the church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

Those who wish to extend their condolences can do so by standing in a guard of honour as the funeral cortege departs the church at approximately 1.00 pm. on route to Lislaughtin Abbey cemetery.

Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

