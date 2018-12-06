Sheila O’Carroll née O’Sullivan, Lacca, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Friday (Dec 7th) from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal at 8.30pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery. House private please. donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society, Family Resource Centre, Listowel.

