Sheila Murphy nee Riordan, Derrymore West, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 5.30 to 7.30pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards to The New Cemetery, Camp. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Kerry Respite Care and The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Trial of man charged with the rape of another man in Kerry sent forward...
The trial of a man charged with the rape of another man in a Kerry town has been sent forward to the Central Criminal...
Kerry doctor wants 24-hour helpline offering non-directive counselling introduced for women considering an abortion
A Kerry doctor says a 24-hour helpline, offering non-directive counselling for women considering having an abortion, should be introduced.Dr Gary Stack, who is based...
Marine Casualty Investigation Board will investigate South Kerry tragedy
The Marine Casualty Investigation Board says it will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman on a South Kerry river yesterday....
Kerry could copy Galway initiative banning alcohol on buses
An initiative which started in Galway to tackle young people drinking on buses could be rolled out in Kerry.It follows problems in Dingle over...
New Kerry Central Regional Water Treatment Plant officially opened
Irish Water and Kerry County Council are officially opening the Kerry Central Regional Water Treatment Plant today.This €30 million upgrade aims to improve treatment...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERIrish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been included in the Liverpool squad for tomorrow's Champions League tie at Red Star Belgrade.The Cork teenager, who...
Match Details Confirmed For Beaufort & Kilcummin Outings In Munster
Kilcummin are to play their AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final at their own ground.They will host Kilmacthomas from Waterford at 1.30 on...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Womens Division 2: St Marys 39 Ballybunion Wildcats 26LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 49 St Pauls 47Lee Strand JuvenilesU16 DIV 2 BOYS #:...