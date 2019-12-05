Sheila Murphy née O’Sullivan, Upper Liss, Castlecove and Castlecove Post Office.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Anne at Lower Liss this evening (Thurs Dec 5th) from 5pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 9pm.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove.
Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.

