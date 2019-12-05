Sheila Murphy née O’Sullivan, Upper Liss, Castlecove and Castlecove Post Office.

Reposing at the home of her daughter Anne at Lower Liss this evening (Thurs Dec 5th) from 5pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon at the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove.
Burial afterwards in Coad Cemetery.
Latest News
HSE figures show large variation in waiting times for ambulances in South Kerry
There's a large variation in waiting times for ambulances in South Kerry.The HSE has released information in relation to the National Ambulance Service operating...
Sr Consilio honoured by Oireachtas group today
A nun from the Kerry-Cork border is being honoured in Leinster House today for her work with those struggling with addiction. Sr Consilio Fitzgerald, from...
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of over €6.3 million
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of over €6.3 million.The numbers drawn were 14, 16, 26, 27,32 and 36 and the...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table last night.Divock Origi (PRON: Or-ee-ghee) scored twice in a 5-2 win...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
RESULTSAgri Auto Parts LeaguesDivision 3 Ladies Kingdom 0 Listowel 6Division 3 Men Kingdom 3 Listowel 3 - Listowel won on setsDivision 4 Ladies Ballyheigue 3 Listowel 3...
