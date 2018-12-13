Sheila Mc Carthy née O’Shea, 11 Marian Place, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Dec 13th) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Friday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.