Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Dec 13th) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm on Friday to the O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin, Cahersiveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.
Latest News
Four people will go before the Fine Gael convention in Listowel
Four people will go before the Fine Gael convention in the Listowel area next week.Sitting councillors Mike Kennelly and Aoife Thornton have been nominated...
Sheila Mc Carthy née O’Shea, 11 Marian Place, Cahersiveen.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Dec 13th) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Removal at 7.45pm...
Marie Garvey, Anney, Latton, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.
Daughter of Anthony Garvey, Clananlinehan, Caherciveen & Mary O'Neill, Coom Letter, Caherciveen. Funeral arriving at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen this evening (Thurs...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERJose Mourinho is playing down the significance of Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Valencia.The Red Devils would have topped Group H with victory,...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR MEN'S DIV 2 Pool B St Brendans BC 39 St Annes 47SENIOR WOMEN'S DIV 3 Tralee Imperials 50 TK Vixens 48LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS Ballybunion...
Latest Sports
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERJose Mourinho is playing down the significance of Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Valencia.The Red Devils would have topped Group H with victory,...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR MEN'S DIV 2 Pool B St Brendans BC 39 St Annes 47SENIOR WOMEN'S DIV 3 Tralee Imperials 50 TK Vixens 48LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS Ballybunion...
Thursday’s Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Suits Select Men’s LeagueDivision 1 & 2 Killarney 5 Kingdom 3Agri Auto Parts Ladies LeagueDivision 3 Killarney 5 Moyvane 1Division 4 Listowel 4...