Sheila Mahony nee Stack of Florida, USA and formerly of Toor, Duagh.

Funeral and Interment will take place in Florida. A Memorial Mass for Sheila Mahony (nee Stack) will be celebrated at a later date in St. Brigid’s Church Duagh

