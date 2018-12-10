Sheila Kirschhoffer (née O’Neill), Rangue, & The Square Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday (Dec. 11th) from 4.30pm -6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Dec. 12th) at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care.
Latest News
Latest Sports
Successful Day For Kerry Cycling Club At Provincial Event
Killarney Cycling Club has finished off the year brilliantly with Munster titles at the Munster Cyclocross Championships in Clonmel.Richard Maes won overall in spite...
Kerry Athlete Qualifies For European Championships
Kerry’s David Kenny has qualified for the European Championships.The Farranfore-Maine Valley man recorded a time of 1 hour 29 minutes in finishing second in...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYRobbie Henshaw looks set to miss the start of Ireland's 2019 Six Nations campaign.The Leinster centre is facing an eight week spell on the...