Sheila Kirschhoffer (née O’Neill), Rangue, & The Square Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin on Tuesday (Dec. 11th) from 4.30pm -6.30pm, followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Dec. 12th) at 10.30am Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care.