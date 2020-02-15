Sheila (Julia Theresa) Quinn (née Murphy), Knockeenacurrig, Kiskeam.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Kiskeam on Sunday evening (Feb. 16th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam.  Requiem Mass on Monday (Feb. 16th), at 2pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery.  Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Kiskeam.

