Sheila (Julia Theresa) Quinn (née Murphy), Knockeenacurrig, Kiskeam.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Kiskeam on Sunday evening (Feb. 16th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam. Requiem Mass on Monday (Feb. 16th), at 2pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Kiskeam.
Latest News
Kerry Take Winning Start To Meath Today
Meath provide the opposition today as Kerry look to continue their winning start to the Allianz Hurling League.The Counties clash in Trim at 2...
Early Start Today For Kerry Sides
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin have a home tie tonight in the Men’s Super League.Tip-off is at 7.15 against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are...
Saturday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
40 by 20 Irish Handball Nationals Men's Open Singles 1 o'clock in Mayo Dominck Lynch, Kerry v Paul Moran, Kildare
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
CPC.IE Ladies and Mens Doubles ChampionshipsDiv 1 Ladies: Edel Kenny & Miriam Rohan defeated Maeve Twomey & Elaine Hudson 21/17 19/21 21/17.Div 1...
Morning Sports Update
GOLFNorthern Ireland's Rory McIlroy remains in contention at the half way stage of the latest PGA Tour golf event in the US.The new world...
Latest Sports
