Sheila ‘Julia’ Cremin nee O’Leary, Lisseyconnor and formerly of Clounts, Rathmore

reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in The adjoining Cemetery.
Latest News
No winner of last night’s lotto jackpot
There was no winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €2.7million. The numbers drawn were 7, 13, 18, 26, 27 and 28. The bonus number...
Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh praises rescue volunteers across the country
Rescue volunteers across the country have been praised for the speed and professionalism of their work by a Kerry man. Popular commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh...
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny U17 League Rattoo Rovers 3-0 Dingle Bay Rovers .Denny Division 1B 2-00 St Brendans Park v Windmill United, Venue...
More Champions Crowned At St.Mary’s Basketball Blitz
At the St.Mary’s blitz Cordal won the Division 3 Men’s A Final, 25-16 against Waterville. MVP was Eamon John O'Donoghue.The Toppers won the...
Narrow Victories For Kerry Teams In Super League Basketball
There were wins for the 2 Kerry teams in the Men’s Super League.Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin beat UCC Demons 81-79.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 95-92 at...
Latest Sports
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny U17 League Rattoo Rovers 3-0 Dingle Bay Rovers .Denny Division 1B 2-00 St Brendans Park v Windmill United, Venue...
More Champions Crowned At St.Mary’s Basketball Blitz
At the St.Mary’s blitz Cordal won the Division 3 Men’s A Final, 25-16 against Waterville. MVP was Eamon John O'Donoghue.The Toppers won the...
Narrow Victories For Kerry Teams In Super League Basketball
There were wins for the 2 Kerry teams in the Men’s Super League.Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin beat UCC Demons 81-79.Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 95-92 at...