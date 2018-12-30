Sheila ‘Julia’ Cremin nee O’Leary, Lisseyconnor and formerly of Clounts, Rathmore

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in The adjoining Cemetery.

