reposing at her home in Killowen on Sunday from 3 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 O Clock with burial afterwards in The Sneem Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Kerry. Enquiries to O’ Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.
Latest News
Sheila Harrington nee Coffey, Cois Coille, Killowen, Kenmare and formerly of Sneem and Killarney
reposing at her home in Killowen on Sunday from 3 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass on Monday...
35 awards presented last evening at 2019 Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards
35 awards were presented last evening at the 2019 Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards.The awards were presented to winners in various categories, ranging...
National Feile Day 2 Updates
National Hurling Féíle Round 3 resultsDivision 4 Ballyduff 0 – 6 Fr. Dalton’s 0 - 2 St. Brendan’s 0 – 4 Westport...
Killarney gardaí warn of oil spill between Killarney-Glenflesk
Killarney gardaí are urging motorists to drive with extra care between the town and Glenflesk.An oil spill occurred on the N22 Killarney-Cork road earlier...
Eight Kerry recruits graduate from Templemore
Eight people from Kerry have graduated from the Garda College in Templemore.They were among 201 new members of An Garda Síochána who passed out...
Latest Sports
National Feile Day 2 Updates
National Hurling Féíle Round 3 resultsDivision 4 Ballyduff 0 – 6 Fr. Dalton’s 0 - 2 St. Brendan’s 0 – 4 Westport...
Unbeaten Laois For Kerry Today In Joe McDonagh Cup
Kerry welcome Laois to Tralee today in Round 3 of hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup.The sides face off at 3 in Austin Stack Park, Kerry...
National Hurling & Camogie Feile Day 1 Results Wrap
Division 4 Ballyduff 2 - 3 Westport (Mayo) 0 - 1 St. Brendan’s 0 - 4 Fr. Dalton’s (Westmeath) 4 – 4 Ballyduff 1 – 3...