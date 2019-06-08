Sheila Harrington nee Coffey, Cois Coille, Killowen, Kenmare and formerly of Sneem and Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her home in Killowen on Sunday from 3 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 O Clock with burial afterwards in The Sneem Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Palliative Care Kerry. Enquiries to O’ Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR