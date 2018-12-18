Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 19th) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
Sheila Harnett née Dillane, Rylane, Abbeyfeale & formerly of Asdee West.
