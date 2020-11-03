Sheila Flynn née O’Rahilly, Main St., Brosna and formerly of Knockatoone, Rockchapel.

A private family funeral will take place for Shelia. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Carthages Church, Brosna. Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Brosna. Mass will be live streamed on St. Carthages Church, Brosna facebook page. House Strictly Private Please.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****