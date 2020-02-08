Sheila Donoghue nee McCarthy, Peakeen View, Killowne, Kenmare

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

