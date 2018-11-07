Sheila Delaney nee Mahony, Lark House, Lartigue Road, Ballybunion formerly of Rahoonagh, Ballybunion and Nottingham UK

reposing at her home on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kellehenny Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
The Global Village – November 6th, 2018
In this week`s Global Village every second track comes from Europe`s wide ranging music scene.
Padraig ‘Pat’ Cronin, Countess Grove, Killarney and formerly of Lyre, Gneeveguilla
reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday form 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem mass on...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe proposed rule change surrounding the kick-out in Gaelic Football could be scrapped before even being fully road-tested.Under the proposal, only two...
Revenue Responds to Concerns over New Tax System – November 8th, 2018
Project lead for PAYE Modernisation at the Revenue Commissioners, Ruth Kennedy outlineS the new PAYE system. Kerry councillor John Francis Flynn said yesterday that...
Kerry National Winner Well-Fancied For Ladbrokes Trophy
Kerry National Winner, Snow Falcon is well-fancied ahead of next month’s Ladbrokes Trophy in Newbury.At 10/1, the Noel Meade-trained horse is joint-second favourite behind...
Wednesday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester City and Juventus can join Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League tonight.A victory over Manchester United in Turin would be...