Sheila Delaney nee Mahony, Lark House, Lartigue Road, Ballybunion formerly of Rahoonagh, Ballybunion and Nottingham UK

reposing at her home on Thursday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kellehenny Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

