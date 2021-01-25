Sheila Conway (née Sheahan)

Rock Street, Tralee and formerly of Roxbury, Firies, Killarney

A private family funeral will take place for Sheila. The Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (January 27th) at 10.30AM in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee and will be livestreamed at www.stbrendansparishtralee.org

Burial will take place immediately afterwards in St John’s Cemetery Oakview, Tralee.

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee

Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****