Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna this evening (Fri Oct 26th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Carthages, Church, Brosna for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A 7-30 Killarney Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Celtic Park .Denny Division 1B 7-30 Castlemaine United v ...
Sheila Condon née O’Donnell of Birmingham, England & late of Kilmanihan, Brosna.
Reposing at O’Donnell’s Funeral Home, Brosna this evening (Fri Oct 26th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive...
All Kerry Tie In FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round Kerry/Clare/Desmond SectionKillorglin (Kerry) v Killarney Celtic (Kerry) Killeaney/Bally Rovers (Desmond) v Castleisland (Kerry) Glin Rovers (Desmond)...
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials 50 Team Kerry Cobras 18SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Pauls v KCYMS at 7:40LEESTRAND U18 DIV...
Friday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Electric Ireland Higher Education Fresher Football Div 2 League IT Tralee 1-20 Waterford IT 4-10Intermediate Hurling Plate Final Venue: Caherslee, Tralee Austin Stacks V Ballyheigue 7:30The semi-finals...
Latest Sports
Friday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A 7-30 Killarney Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Celtic Park .Denny Division 1B 7-30 Castlemaine United v ...
All Kerry Tie In FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round Kerry/Clare/Desmond SectionKillorglin (Kerry) v Killarney Celtic (Kerry) Killeaney/Bally Rovers (Desmond) v Castleisland (Kerry) Glin Rovers (Desmond)...
Friday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Tralee Imperials 50 Team Kerry Cobras 18SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Pauls v KCYMS at 7:40LEESTRAND U18 DIV...