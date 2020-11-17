Sheila Breen, Goulane, Greenane, Blackwater, Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for Shelia with the requiem mass being celebrated at 11am on Thursday morning in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare, followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery. Shelia’s requiem mass will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.ie Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

