Sheila Bowler (Nee Lyons) of Kiltomey Lixnaw and formerly of Mountcoal, Listowel.

Requiem Mass for Sheila Bowler (Nee Lyons) will take place on Saturday in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Kiltomey cemetery.

Those who wish to pay their respects can do so by standing in a guard of honour as the funeral cortege departs St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on route to Kiltomey cemetery.

Enquiries to Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

