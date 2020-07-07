Sheila Birkinshaw (née Kennelly), Rathea, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Derek and youngest son Simon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Nick,daughter Joanna,grandchildren Sam, Matt, Jacob, Sarah and Ben, great-grandchild James, brothers Mike and Bill, sisters Joan, Noreen and Tess, son-in-law Sam, sisters-in-law Peggy and Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. R.I.P

A private family Funeral Mass for Sheila will take place in the Church of Our Lady of The Assumption, Rathea on Thursday morning at 11a.m,with burial afterwards in Kilshenane Cemetery.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

