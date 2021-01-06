Sharp drop in number of drink driving arrests in Kerry during 2020

Just four people were arrested for drink driving in Kerry over the festive season – a sharp drop on the number detected the previous year.

Two people were also arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs during the same period.

Garda figures show that year-on-year, drink driving figures in Kerry have fallen by more than a third.

A total of 186 people were arrested for driving while under the influence in the Kerry Garda Division during 2020.

This is down significantly from the previous year, when the total number was 319 arrests.

However, while drink driving figures are improving, the drug-driving figures in the county have increased year on year.

Garda figures show a total of 93 arrests for this offence in 2020, up significantly on the previous year, when the figure recorded was 58.

A Garda spokesman said the drop in drink driving offences could be attributable to the fact that pubs were closed for much of the year.

Meanwhile over the Christmas season, covering the period from December 20th to January 4th, there were four drink-driving arrests; two in Killarney, one in Tralee and one in Listowel.

This was down from 14 arrests during the same time frame over Christmas of 2019.

Drug driving arrests over the festive period were also down from three in 2019 to just two in 2020.