Sharon Heaphy-Lantolf, Dirha East Listowel and Chicago

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday evening from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Removal on Friday morning from her residence to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in John’s Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only. House strictly private

