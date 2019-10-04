Shannon Rangers Without Jack Kennelly For Crucial County Championship Game

Jack Kennelly is the most notable absentee from the Shannon Rangers team to play St Brendan’s in tomorrow’s 3rd round clash in the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

The Ballydonoghue man dislocated his collarbone in the win over Kenmare District last weekend.

The Shannon Rangers Manager, Mike Holly, doesn’t know if Kennelly will be back in time for the quarter-final if they get past St Brendan’s this weekend.

Shannon Rangers versus St Brendan’s throws in at 5pm tomorrow evening in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

That will be followed by Kerins O’Rahillys against East Kerry at 7pm.

West Kerry Manager, Paddy O’Connor says his team will need to improve on last week’s performance against Legion if they’re to get past Kenmare Shamrocks at Fitzgerald Stadium at the later time of 2.30 on Sunday.

Sunday’s second game at Fitzgerald Stadium between Kilcummin and St Kieran’s has been postponed due to a bereavement.