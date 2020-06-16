Shannon LNG Looms Over Kerry Reaction to Proposed New Government – June 16th, 2020

Yesterday Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party parliamentary members endorsed the proposed programme for government. In this county, there’s been much attention to the policy which would see Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil abandoning their support for the Shannon LNG project. Yesterday, Listowel Fianna Fáil County Councillor Jimmy Moloney said he couldn’t support his party signing up to the new coalition because of this. Jerry spoke to Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly and Green Party representative for Tralee, Anne-Marie Fuller.