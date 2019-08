Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter transported a walker who was injured along the Kerry Way to University Hospital Kerry.

The operation was co-ordinated by Valentia Coastguard yesterday evening.

A man, in his 50s, fell while walking the route in Glencar and twisted his knee.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team also attended the scene however, the terrain of the area was difficult and Rescue 115 was also tasked to assist.

He was successfully airlifted to hospital to be treated for his injuries.